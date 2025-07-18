Clippers sign three-time All-Star Bradley Beal after Suns buyout

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Bradley Beal after the final two years of his contract were bought out by the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

The team announced his signing on Friday.

He averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 32.1 minutes while starting 38 of 53 games for the Suns last season. Beal shot 50% from the floor, 39% from 3-point range and 80% from the foul line.

“Players of this caliber are very rare, and they’re hard to come by,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he’ll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He’s a great cutter. He’s also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better.”

The 32-year-old Beal is a three-time All-Star and 13-year NBA veteran.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.