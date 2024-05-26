Coca-Cola 600 underway with Justin Allgaier filling in for Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson

CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — The Coca-Cola 600 got underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday without one of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series points leader, is competing in the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500, although he remains hopeful of make it to Concord, North Carolina in time to complete the sport's longest race.

Justin Allgaier started the race in Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, forced to begin at the back of the field because he did not qualify the car.

Larson had hoped to run the double and join Tony Stewart as the only drivers to completing all 1,100 laps at Indianapolis and Charlotte on the same day. But those plans were nixed due to a four-hour rain delay in Indianapolis.

Under NASCAR rules, Larson is not allowed to participate in the playoffs unless he starts every race. However, Hendrick Motorsports will be able to submit a waiver to NASCAR, asking for an exception to the rule.

Ty Gibbs started the race on the pole for the first time in his career.

