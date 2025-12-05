Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels starting vs. Vikings after missing 3 games with dislocated elbow

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will start Sunday at Minnesota after missing three games with a dislocated left elbow.

Daniels, the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, got hurt in the final minutes of Washington's 38-14 home loss against Seattle on Nov. 2. Though the television replay prompted fear of a long-term concern, subsequent tests revealed Daniels did not suffer any significant structural damage.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner returned to practice on a limited basis last week and practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that the QB “threw a great week of practice” and has been cleared to play.

Washington went 12-5 last year and made to the NFC championship game, but this season has been a much different experience. The Commanders have lost seven in a row to drop out of contention with a 3-9 record.

Regardless, Daniels said he has been itching to play.

“I love this game. Before I was getting paid, I was playing for free," Daniels said.

"I’m a young guy, still trying to grow, still trying to learn. These games are critical.”

Daniels has completed 62.5% of his attempts in six starts, passing for 1,184 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries.

Washington has been hampered by injuries on both sides of the ball. Daniels has missed six games due to knee, hamstring and elbow injuries, and wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown have been sidelined for a combined 17 games. Those three have not played together since Week 2.

McLaurin had 96 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in Washington's overtime loss to Denver on Sunday night in his return from a lingering quad injury. Brown hasn't played since suffering a groin injury on Sept. 11, but he is expected to be activated off injured reserve this week.

With right guard Sam Cosmi having returned midseason following ACL surgery, the Commanders will have their entire projected starting offense together outside of running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles).

“It will be great to have the whole band back together,” Daniels said.

The Commanders have placed four defensive starters on IR this season, but 11-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee) is expected to be available against the Vikings despite missing practice time this week.

