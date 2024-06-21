CONCACAF to investigate after Canada's Bombito was targeted on social media with racist messages

ATLANTA — (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moïse Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.

The Canadian Soccer Association issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name.

“Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s game,” the statement said. “We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter.”

CONCACAF said it stood with Canada Soccer "in condemning the disgraceful social media posts.

"We are now working with the federation and with our colleagues at CONMEBOL and FIFA to seek ways to investigate the accounts which posted racist material. We will continue to use our reach to promote unity and respect."

Bombito, a 24-year-old from Montreal who plays for the Colorado Rapids in MLS, made an Instagram story post that didn’t reference anything specifically but said, “My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs.”

Bombito caught Messi while attempting a tackle in the 82nd minute after his pass was intercepted by Lautaro Martínez. Messi, clearly in pain, went down in the penalty area after Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau saved an ensuing shot from Martínez.

Replays showed a sliding Bombito getting a foot to the ball and then making contact with Messi’s right ankle. There was no foul called.

Messi walked off the field gingerly after receiving treatment but returned to action and set up Argentina’s second goal in the 88th minute.

