Corey Perry's power-play goal leads the Oilers to 4-1 win over the Stars

Stars Oilers Hockey Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal as Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) and Wyatt Johnston (53) look on during second period NHL Western Conference final playoff action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (JASON FRANSON/AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Corey Perry scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Leon Draisaitl and Perry each finished with a power-play goal and an assist. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for Edmonton, which can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night, when the best-of-seven series returns to Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored on a power play in the second period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger finished with 29 saves.

Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique added empty-net goals in the final three minutes to help secure the win for Edmonton.

Zach Hyman, who scored twice in Game 3, left after a first-period hit by Mason Marchment and did not return.

