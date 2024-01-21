Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points lifts No. 18 Ohio State to stunning 100-92 win over No. 2 Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State rallied to stun No. 2 Iowa 100-92 in overtime on Sunday, despite 45 points from Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) trailed by as many as 12 points in regulation but forced the extra period, tied at 83

Clark scored all of Iowa's nine overtime points. A 3-pointer from Rebeka Mikulasikova gave Ohio State a six-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime. A basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed with win and fans streamed out of the stands to celebrate.

Clark and a fan collided on the court, knocking her to the floor.

The Buckeyes win snapped a 15-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Clark carries the load for Iowa, and it was never more apparent than in this game, when the next highest scorer was Molly Davis with 14 points.

Ohio State: A signature win for the Buckeyes that should give them a big boost in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Illinois on Thursday.

