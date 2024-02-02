Court documents show 5 players from Canada's 2018 world junior team are charged with sexual assault

TORONTO — (AP) — Court documents show five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have been charged with sexual assault.

Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton are facing charges in connection to an incident alleged to have happened on June 19, 2018, in London, Ontario. The document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday was entered into the record on Wednesday.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault. Lawyers for all five players last week confirmed their clients were charged with sexual assault and denied wrongdoing.

Hart surrendered to police on Friday, Formenton and Foote on Sunday, Dube on Monday and McLeod on Tuesday. London Police scheduled a news conference for Monday to address the investigation.

Two members of that gold medal-winning team who were not charged or implicated were asked about the situation when NHL All-Star Weekend began in Toronto.

Colorado's Cale Makar, a Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP in 2022 when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, said he was told not to comment on the ongoing investigation. Makar was not in London for the Hockey Canada Foundation fundraising gala after which the alleged incident happened.

“Just a very fortunate bounce to not, obviously, be a part of something like that,” Makar said. "But I’m just gonna leave it back to the people who are handling, obviously the the work right now. Again, I can’t stress enough that I wasn’t a part of that.”

St. Louis All-Star Robert Thomas deferred to past comments and statements he has made.

“I’ve cooperated with the investigation, and that all I’m going to comment (on),” Thomas said. “That’s all I’ve got for you.”

Philadelphia All-Star Travis Konecny was asked repeatedly about Hart, and a team employee told reporters questions about Hart were not allowed.

“At this time, I’m just not going to answer any questions about that,” Konecny said.

Associated Press write Rob Gillies contributed to this report.

