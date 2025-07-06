Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin arrested on marijuana and weapon charges

ALLEN, Texas — (AP) — All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys was arrested in a Dallas suburb on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, authorities said Sunday.

Turpin was arrested by police in Allen on Saturday. The 28-year-old is out of jail on bond. There is no record of an attorney for Turpin. The team declined to comment.

The former TCU standout is going into his fourth season with the Cowboys and recently signed an $18 million, three-year contract.

Turpin's TCU career ended in 2018 when he was kicked off the team after the school found out about a second domestic violence case against him. The case from New Mexico was discovered following an alleged incident with his girlfriend at an off-campus apartment in Fort Worth. Both cases involved the same woman.

The Cowboys signed Turpin out of the USFL in 2022. He had played in several satellite football leagues before joining the USFL.

Turpin secured his spot on the team by returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in a 2022 preseason game. He was one of the best return men in the NFL his first two years, but didn't have any returns for TDs until his All-Pro season in 2024. Turpin returned a punt and a kickoff for scores last season.

Turpin's role as a receiver has grown, and first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, who will call the plays on offense, has indicated the speedy and diminutive player will be targeted more often in his scheme.

Turpin had career bests of 31 catches for 420 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. He had three TDs receiving and one rushing in 2023.

