Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with $29 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added Matthew Boyd to their rotation in their first big offseason move, agreeing to a $29 million, two-year contract with the veteran left-hander, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Boyd gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7.5 million next season and $14.5 million in 2026. The deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

The 33-year-old Boyd can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses over the two years. The New York Post was the first to report the move.

Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings.

Boyd signed with the Guardians in June. He made his season debut when he pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on Aug. 13.

The Washington native joins a rotation that also includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. Chicago has finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years.

Boyd played college ball for Oregon State before he was selected by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2013 amateur draft. He was traded by the Blue Jays to Detroit in the David Price deal in July 2015.

He is 46-69 with a 4.85 ERA in 168 starts and 14 relief appearances over 10 years in the majors, also playing for Seattle.

Boyd set career highs with 32 starts and 185 1/3 innings with Detroit in 2019. But he has made 60 appearances and pitched a total of 263 innings over the last five years. He went 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 15 starts for the Tigers in 2023 before he got hurt.

Boyd's performance bonuses with the Cubs are based on innings pitched; $100,000 each for 80, 90, 100, 110 and 120 innings in each year of the contract.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

