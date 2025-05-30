D-backs manager Torey Lovullo turns to his 92-year-old mom for advice amid team's slump

PHOENIX — (AP) — With his Arizona Diamondbacks mired in an early-season funk, manager Torey Lovullo knows where to go for advice on how to get things turned around.

His mother, 92-year-old Grace Lovullo.

“She said throw out the analytics and trust your gut,” Lovullo said, grinning. “I said ’Yeah, I like that. I’ve been a gut manager my whole life.'”

A season of sky-high expectations is off to a slow start for the D-backs, who have lost seven of eight heading into Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals. The skid has dropped Arizona to 27-29 despite the highest projected payroll in team history.

The stretch of bad baseball has flummoxed Lovullo, the ninth-year skipper who is the franchise's career wins leader and led the team to the World Series less than two years ago.

“I'm looking for performance, I'm looking for guys to step up at the most critical time and get the job done,” Lovullo said. “I'm looking for winning players to provide us winning moments. We can do it, but we've got to link up.”

There's more than one reason the D-backs are struggling but one problem — the bullpen — has caused the most heartburn. Arizona's relievers have blown multiple big leads and their combined 5.49 ERA is among the worst in the big leagues.

The latest implosion came earlier this week, when the D-backs built a 6-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates before giving up seven runs in the eighth inning and losing 9-6.

Bullpen mainstays over the past few years — like hard throwing right-hander Kevin Ginkel — have been demoted to Triple-A as Lovullo tries to find a group that can close games consistently. Veteran righty Jeff Brigham was brought up to take Ginkel's spot on the roster Friday.

Lovullo has also been critical of his team's defense. Arizona's 29 errors rank in the middle of the MLB pack, but things that don't necessarily show up in the box score like missed cutoffs or bad reads on fly balls have been common — particularly late in games. It's one reason they're 8-11 in one-run games and 2-4 in extra innings.

“We’re not getting the job done defensively late in the game,” Lovullo said. “For me, that’s got to improve.”

There are reasons to believe that things could turn around. Outfielder Corbin Carroll, second baseman Ketel Marte and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo lead a lineup that's been one of the most productive in the big leagues.

Perdomo has been one of the league’s biggest surprises, particularly at the plate. The 25-year-old has already tied a career-high with six homers and is second on the team with 39 RBIs. Lovullo moved the shortstop into the No. 3 spot in the lineup for the first time this season on Friday.

Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes — who signed a $210 million, six-year deal in the offseason — has a 2.72 ERA while Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson have also been solid.

“This team is very, very capable of getting this thing turned around in a hurry,” Lovullo said.

The entire NL West is also in a funk after a torrid start to the season, keeping the D-backs from falling too far behind. Arizona is fourth in the division, but just seven games off the lead behind the Dodgers, Padres and Giants.

With four months of baseball left, players say there's no panic.

“When you have a 162-game season, you're not looking to have one of these stretches, but it seems like we've had one pretty much every single year and we've been able to bounce back,” designated hitter Pavin Smith said. “Looking on years' past, knowing we've been able to get out of it, gives us confidence.”

