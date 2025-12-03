Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin expected to miss rest of NHL season with torn ACL

NEW YORK — Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is expected to miss the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday that Seguin would be out several months after the 33-year-old was injured Monday night at the New York Rangers.

Seguin got tangled up with Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavirkov in the first period of the game at Madison Square Garden. Seguin went down in pain, could not skate and needed help to get off the ice and down the tunnel to the locker room.

Gulutzan said the team did not get positive news about Seguin’s knee after it was looked at more closely.

Seguin missed the vast majority of last season after undergoing hip surgery. The Stars are already without several injured players, including Matt Duchene.

