Daniel Jones joins the Vikings in learning and support mode for now in his fresh start

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — The quarterback revitalization program the Minnesota Vikings have unofficially launched under coach Kevin O'Connell has a new participant: Daniel Jones.

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft who requested his release by the New York Giants last week was signed to Minnesota's practice squad on Friday, after deciding to join a 9-2 team with an NFL -wide reputation for a player-friendly environment and a coach with a knack for quarterback development.

“It’s been a crazy last couple of weeks, for sure. Certainly a lot going on. At the end of the day, I’m excited to be here. This is an awesome opportunity,” Jones said after his first practice with the Vikings. “I’m looking forward to learning the system and building relationships with these guys and helping the team.”

After going 24-44-1 as a starter, Jones was benched by the Giants, who are now 2-10. They had a clear eye on the $23 million guarantee for injury on his contract for 2025.

After receiving an extension prior to the 2023 season that carried a $40 million annual average value, Jones won only three more games for New York. His performance in 2022, leading the Giants to the playoffs with a league-best interception rate and 708 rushing yards, precipitated their financial commitment. The game that sealed the deal, as it turned out, was a wild-card round playoff win at Minnesota in which he passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards without a turnover.

“I may or may not have said to him this morning, ‘Our team is really looking forward to getting back to U.S. Bank Stadium. I’m sure you are too,’” O’Connell said, reflecting on the sour end to his 13-4 rookie year. “I remember that afternoon like it was yesterday.”

Two seasons later, Jones has landed back in quarterback school. Sam Darnold, another failed former New York quarterback who was drafted third overall by the Jets the year before Jones went to the Giants, has enjoyed a remarkable comeback in O'Connell's offense after rookie J.J. McCarthy, perceived to be the eventual franchise quarterback in Minnesota, went down with a preseason knee injury. Nick Mullens appears entrenched as the primary backup, with Brett Rypien behind him on the depth chart.

If Jones were to get in a game yet this year, the Vikings would likely be in trouble. But with Darnold, Mullens and Rypien all on expiring contracts, they'll need a proven veteran in 2025 to pair with McCarthy as he returns from his rehab. Unlikely to get any starter-level contract offers next spring, Jones could fit that role well, even if he wasn't ready to address his future in an interview with reporters.

“You’re really doing two things at once: You’re building a longer-term kind of foundation, but at the same time keeping a mindset on — if Daniel’s called upon to play, we want to make sure we’re not wasting time — on the present,” O'Connell said.

The onboarding process for Jones comes with plenty of homework.

“These guys are game-planning, focusing on winning, so I don’t want to slow anything down with that,” Jones said. “It’s on me to catch up, to take the time outside of meetings, outside of practice, to learn it.”

