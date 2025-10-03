Dansby Swanson leads stellar defensive performance for Cubs in NL Wild Card Series

CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson just kept making plays for the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series. Grounders up the middle and in the hole. Soft liners and popups.

The shortstop, a two-time Gold Glove winner, was in the right place every time — drawing high praise from San Diego manager Mike Shildt in defeat.

“We play great defense, but Dansby Swanson absolutely beat us with his glove this series,” Shildt said.

With Swanson leading the way, Chicago turned in another sharp defensive performance while eliminating San Diego with a clinching 3-1 victory on Thursday. In a three-game series that had only 11 runs, the Cubs won with their gloves more than their bats.

“When you can limit their chances because you catch the ball, it makes a difference,” Swanson said, “and I think that that was on display the last three days.”

Defense was part of Chicago's identity all season long, helping the Cubs to a 92-70 record and the top NL wild card.

It starts with Swanson, second baseman Nico Hoerner — a Gold Glove winner in 2023 — and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong up the middle. But left fielder Ian Happ has three Gold Gloves, and right fielder Kyle Tucker — who has been serving as the team's designated hitter while recovering from a calf injury — is a former Gold Glove winner.

Rookie Matt Shaw has played terrific defense at third, and first baseman Michael Busch and catcher Carson Kelly also are highly regarded for their defense.

“Our defense up the middle, Carson behind the plate, those guys want the plays," pitcher Jameson Taillon said. "They want to make the plays. They want the ball. That’s what makes great defenders.”

Crow-Armstrong gave Taillon a lift with a sliding catch on Manny Machado's sinking liner for the final out of the first inning on Thursday. The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong should be in the mix for his first Gold Glove this year.

“That's my job. That's what I'm out here to do,” he said. “That's why I'm on this team, is to go play center field. If I hit, then that's just the added bonus.”

Busch reached over the railing in front of the visiting dugout to retire Machado on a foul popup in the fourth. He also managed to stay on the bag when he reached up to grab Shaw's high throw on Jake Cronenworth's grounder for the second out of the ninth.

Swanson made a pair of nice plays on Luis Arraez. First, he knocked down Arraez's leadoff liner in the fourth before throwing him out. Then he made a slick stop on Arraez's grounder in the sixth.

Machado walked after the play in the sixth, but he was erased when Swanson started a 6-3 double play on Jackson Merrill's grounder.

“The defense certainly stands out tonight, especially our middle infielders,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Pete this series, Matt Shaw this series, like absolutely some huge plays.”

The 31-year-old Swanson, a World Series winner with Atlanta in 2021, also made a big play in Game 1 when he had an over-the-shoulder grab on Ryan O'Hearn's soft liner at a key moment in the Cubs' 3-1 victory.

“It’s kind of been a staple of our group all year,” Swanson said. “We have so many talented defenders and guys that can prevent runs being scored. We talk about it all the time. Winning baseball is a race to 27 outs. The quicker you can get there, obviously the more games that you’re going to win.”

