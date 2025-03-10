Davante Adams agrees to a 2-year, $46 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Receiver Davante Adams agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, bringing the three-time All-Pro back to his native California.

Adams' deal could be worth up to $46 million with the Rams, who will move on from Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp with Adams and Puka Nacua as the primary playmakers for Matthew Stafford.

The Jets released Adams on Tuesday, and Adams has quickly moved on from his longtime partnership with Aaron Rodgers. After eight years together in Green Bay, they spent 11 games together with New York, which acquired Adams from the Raiders last October.

Adams has been one of the NFL's best receivers for nearly a decade, starting with his decorated tenure with the Packers. Adams has six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including an active streak of five consecutive years, along with two 997-yard seasons.

Adams is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who has long compensated for his lack of blazing speed by excelling at the line of scrimmage and running routes with impeccable technique. He had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns for the Jets last season, including a monster 198-yard performance against Jacksonville.

Adams appears to be exactly what the Rams needed after they decided early in the offseason to trade or to release Kupp, their most dependable receiver when healthy for the past eight seasons under Sean McVay.

The 32-year-old Adams is only six months older than Kupp, who has two highly-paid seasons left on the contract extension he received in 2022 after winning the triple crown of receiving and leading Los Angeles to a championship.

Kupp is due a $7.5 million roster bonus next weekend, so the Rams are likely to resolve his future before then.

Adams’ arrival burnishes Los Angeles’ expectations to be a Super Bowl contender next season. The Rams just finished a season in which they went 10-7 to win the NFC West, beat powerhouse Minnesota in the wild-card postseason round and then nearly knocked off the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a snowy road playoff game.

Adams’ new teammates appeared to be excited by the signing. Defensive back Quentin Lake wrote: “Things just got real serious” on social media, while Nacua reacted on his Instagram account by jokingly asking for a Taco Bell hookup from the receiver who has done commercials for the restaurant chain.

The Rams also re-signed Tutu Atwell last week to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The 2021 second-round pick has been productive despite receiving inconsistent playing time in McVay's offense, but his sizable new deal indicates he is expected to be Los Angeles' No. 3 receiver behind Adams and Nacua.

Jordan Whittington, the sixth-round pick who had 22 receptions for 293 yards as a rookie last season, also is expected to get more playing time in 2025.

Adams has 957 receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns in his 11-year career. He is a Bay Area native who starred collegiately at Fresno State.

