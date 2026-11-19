LAS VEGAS — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 30 points and No. 8 Houston defeated top-ranked Florida 86-76 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Players Era 8 tournament.

Joseph Tugler finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (5-0), while Mercy Miller contributed 13 points.

Denzel Aberdeen led Florida (5-1) with 26 points. Thomas Haugh scored 18 points and Urban Klavzar added 14.

It was the biggest test of the season for both teams. Coach Kelvin Sampson's Cougars had yet to play a ranked opponent, while Florida beat then-No. 14 Miami in its season opener.

Thomas, a 6-foot-1 senior guard who has led Houston in scoring in all five games, shot 10 of 17 from the floor, making both of his 3-point attempts. He went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Houston shot 62.1% (18 of 29) in the second half and went 25 of 27 on free throws. The Cougars outscored Florida 44-18 in the paint and committed just six turnovers.

Houston held Florida scoreless for a stretch of 3:19 in the second half, going on a 10-0 run. The Cougars built a 14-point lead and the Gators never recovered.

Florida made a season-high 15 3-pointers on 26 attempts but was dominated by Houston inside.

Gators point guard Boogie Fland fouled out with 3:10 remaining after scoring four points in 29 minutes.

Haugh scored 13 points as Florida took a 40-37 lead into halftime after shooting 51.9% from the floor, including 9 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Thomas led Houston with 17 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Up next

Houston: Will face either No. 11 Kansas or West Virginia in Thursday’s championship game.

Florida: Plays for third place Thursday against the Kansas-West Virginia loser.

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