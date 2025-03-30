Defending champion South Carolina returns to Final Four, beating Duke 54-50 in March Madness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Chloe Kitts scored 14 points and defending national champion South Carolina reached the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year, beating Duke 54-50 on Sunday.

Coach Dawn Staley's top-seeded Gamecocks are two wins away from becoming the first team to repeat as champions since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. South Carolina will play the winner of the Texas-TCU game that takes place Monday night.

The Final Four is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

Second-seeded Duke was looking to get to its first national semifinals since 2006. That team lost in overtime to Maryland in the title game. The Blue Devils women were also looking to join the men’s program in the Final Four.

South Carolina (34-3) was stymied for most of the game by Duke’s stingy defense. The Gamecocks came in averaging 80.5 points, but points were difficult to come by Sunday.

The game was tied at 46-all when Sania Feagin, who finished with 12 points, hit a jumper to put the Gamecocks ahead with 4:21 left. Kitts added two free throws 42 seconds later to make it 50-46.

Toby Fournier, who led Duke with 18 points, scored with 3:21 left to get the Blue Devils (29-8) back within two.

The Blue Devils trailed 52-50 with 29.8 seconds left when South Carolina’s Bree Hall was called for an offensive foul on an inbound play, giving Duke a chance to tie the game.

Duke worked the clocked down before Ashlon Jackson airballed a 3-pointer from the wing with 7 seconds left. Hall got the rebound and South Carolina called timeout.

Kitts was fouled with 5.7 seconds left and calmly sank both free throws to seal the win much to the delight of a majority of the 11,252 fans in attendance who made the trek to Alabama.

Duke turned over the ball on the ensuing inbound play and the Gamecocks ran out the clock.

The Blue Devils trailed 26-22 at the half before starting the third quarter with a 16-6 run to take their first lead since the opening minutes. Fournier’s layup with 2:27 left made it 38-32. The Gamecocks trailed 42-38 heading into the fourth.

This was the first time the teams had met in the postseason.

Takeaways

Duke: With a young core of sophomores, the Blue Devils will look to build on this Elite Eight run.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are now two wins away from cementing their place in women’s college basketball history.

Key moment

South Carolina trailed 42-38 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring the first eight points of the period. The Gamecocks never trailed after that.

Key stat

South Carolina has relied heavily on its bench all season, but Duke’s reserves outscored the Gamecocks' subs 24-9.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.