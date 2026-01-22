Defending champion Madison Keys reaches the third round at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Madison Keys survived a stiff second-set challenge on Thursday but overcame fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

After sweeping through the first set, the ninth-seeded Keys fell behind 5-2 in the second set but rallied for the victory at John Cain Arena.

In another early match, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula faced fellow American McCartney Kessler. And fourth-seeded and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was up against Francesco Maestrelli of Italy.

