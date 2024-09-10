Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards are among former Michigan players suing NCAA and Big Ten Network

Former Michigan football stars Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards are suing the NCAA and Big Ten Network, claiming they lost out on millions of dollars during their college careers because of the association's now-lifted ban on athletes being compensated for their name, image and likeness.

The federal class-action antitrust lawsuit, dated Monday, was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all Michigan football players who played before 2016. It also includes former Wolverines players Mike Martin and Shawn Crable as plaintiffs.

The NCAA and major college conferences are in the process of trying to settle three antitrust lawsuits related to athlete compensation for name, image and likeness. They have a settlement agreement in place to pay $2.78 billion in damages to hundreds of thousands of college athletes, dating back to 2016.

The NCAA changed its rules in 2021 to allow athletes to cash in on their fame through sponsorship and endorsement deals after decades of prohibition.

At a hearing last week, the federal judge overseeing those cases declined to grant preliminary approval of the deal and kicked it back to attorneys to address her concerns with certain aspects of the agreement.

The Michigan lawsuit aims to recoup what notable stars such as Robinson and Edwards were denied when they played, and it claims the players should be compensated for the highlights and replays of their exploits that are still used by television networks.

"These iconic moments have been repeatedly shown and replayed on BTN (Big Ten Network) and related networks, helping continue the fascination and passion of the sport. They have significantly contributed to the revenue generated by the NCAA and its partners,” the lawsuit said.

Robinson was a record-breaking quarterback for Michigan from 2009-12 who was given the nickname Shoelace because he played with untied cleats. He recently had worked as a football staffer for the school but was let go in May after an arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Edwards played from 2001-04 and is considered one of the greatest receivers in school history. He was an All-American who went on to become a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Martin played defensive line for the Wolverines from 2008-11. Crable played linebacker from 2003-07.

