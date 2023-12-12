DeVito leads clutch drive to Bullock's winning kick as New York Giants top Green Bay Packers 24-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Tommy DeVito threw a 32-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to set up Randy Bullock's 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat Green Bay 24-22 on Monday night to hand the Packers their first December loss since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019.

The Giants went 57 yards in eight plays after Jordan Love threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 to play. Green Bay then tried a 2-point conversion but Jayden Reed was stopped by linebacker Bobby Okereke. The go-ahead drive was set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble.

DeVito rushed for 71 yards in the third straight win for the Giants (5-8). He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hodgins while leading four scoring drives, two of them capped by Barkley runs of 5 and 1 yards. The Giants defense forced three turnovers.

Reed scored on a 16-yard run and Anders Carlson kicked field goals of 36, 32 and 48 yards for the Packers (6-7), who had won three in a row. Green Bay dropped to 16-1 in December under LaFleur.

DeVito finished 17 of 21 for 158 yards. He had a 26-yard run that set up Barkley’s 1-yard TD in the third quarter, and Hodgins’ touchdown made it 21-13.

The Packers led 10-7 at halftime on Carlson’s 36-yarder with 13 seconds left. The drive was kept alive early by a 27-yard pass interference against Cor’Dale Flott.

Green Bay and New York scored touchdowns on consecutive series early in the game.

Wide receiver Reed scored on a 16-yard sweep late in the first quarter. It came one play after Love hit running back AJ Dillon on a 35-yard pass play.

Barkley's 5-yard scoring run came one play after the running back took a direct snap and handed off to Wan'Dale Robinson for a 32-yard run.

Barkley gave New York its first lead, going in from the 1 a play after DeVito woke up the crowd a 26-yard scamper.

UP NEXT

Packers: Return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Giants: At New Orleans on Sunday.

