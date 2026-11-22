WASHINGTON — Vanessa DiBernardo scored directly off a corner kick in the 54th minute to lift the Kansas City Current to their first championship in the National Women's Soccer League, 2-1 over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.

Debinha added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, and the Current needed it when Trinity Rodman scored for Washington in the 98th minute. Kansas City held on through a couple more tense scrambles in front to claim the title.

DiBernardo sent a corner in from the left side early in the second half, and the ball curled into the net as Kansas City's Kayla Sharples and Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver both jumped for it. Spirit players appealed for a foul on Sharples, but the goal stood.

The rare Olympic goal — the term for a corner kick that goes directly into the net without another player redirecting it — delivering the championship to the Current in their sixth season of existence.

Washington, the league’s 2021 champion, has lost in the final the last three seasons. This time the game was played at Audi Field, the Spirit’s home stadium. Not even the crowd at “Rowdy Audi” could deny Kansas City.

The Current dominated the league during a record-setting regular season last year, only to be eliminated in their postseason opener. This year they were the No. 4 seed, but beat top-seeded Gotham FC and Washington in the semifinals and final.

Kansas City’s Laney Rouse crashed into Rodman from behind in the fifth minute, leaving the Washington star shaken up. Rodman was quickly able to return but spent considerable time stretching out her left arm before becoming a bigger factor in the game near the end of the first half.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes came shortly after Rodman’s injury. Temwa Chawinga came in alone from the left, but the angle wasn’t the best and Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was able to make the save.

Washington tried to increase the pressure after DiBernardo gave the Current the lead. Rodman made a lengthy run and set up Clara Luvanga, but her left-footed shot went wide in the 72nd minute.

A couple minutes later, Kansas City goalie Lorena went diving to her right to keep out Tara Rudd’s header off a corner.

MacIver made another big save on Chawinga in the 85th minute, coming out of the penalty area to cut down the angle. Moments later at the other end, Lorena came out to contest a high ball and collided with Rodman. Both players remained down for a while before playing on.

The crowd received a boost with the addition of nine minutes of stoppage, and Washington received a free kick just outside the penalty area. But the Kansas City wall held firm, and Debinha came back the other way. She had Chawinga to her left, but instead dribbled around MacIver to the right and put the Current up 2-0.

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