DJ Lagway returns and Florida upsets No. 21 LSU 27-16 for 1st series win since 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for a touchdown and set up another with a long completion in his return from a strained left hamstring, and Florida upset No. 21 LSU 27-16 on Saturday to give the Gators their first series victory since 2018.

Jadan Baugh’s 55-yard scoring scamper with 3:48 remaining essentially sealed it and put the Gators (5-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) on the verge of becoming bowl eligible.

Florida had dropped eight in a row against ranked opponents and was 1-10 under coach Billy Napier in rivalry games.

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier suggested all week that fans should rush the field named after him if the Gators win. But it didn’t happen.

Florida’s defense, though, deserved to be celebrated. The unit sacked Garrett Nussmeier seven times — one more than LSU (6-4, 3-3) allowed in its first nine games combined.

Lagway provided the big plays on offense for Florida. After sitting out most of the last two losses with the injury, he connected with Elijhah Badger for a 23-yard score in the first. He never scrambled but was mobile enough to create extra time by moving around the pocket.

He completed 13 of 26 passes for 226 yards. Badger caught six passes for 131 yards.

The game started to turn in Florida’s favor when T.J. Searcy sacked Nussmeier late in the third quarter. Nussmeier fumbled, one of his linemen scooped it out of the air and then fumbled again. Caleb Banks recovered, one of several huge plays for the defensive tackle.

The Gators went backward from there despite the solid field position and ended up punting. But Jeremy Crawshaw pinned the Tigers inside the 10.

Florida then forced a punt and started another drive in LSU territory. This time, Lagway found Badger for a 36-yard gain that set up Ja’Kobi Jackson’s 1-yard scoring run.

LSU dominated time of possession in the first half and doubled up Florida in plays. But Nussmeier struggled to find time in the second half. He completed 27 of 47 passes for 260 yards, with a touchdown and the fumble.

The Takeaway

LSU: Coach Brian Kelly’s streak of 10-win seasons will end at seven. Kelly won double-digit games in each of his last four years at Notre Dame and extended it with consecutive 10-win seasons in Baton Rouge. But losing three in a row to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida make it impossible to get past nine and will surely lower his approval rating with the team’s frustrated fanbase.

Florida: The Gators will have to win one of their final two games, against Ole Miss and at Florida State, to become bowl eligible for the second time in Napier’s three seasons. Florida is trying to avoid its fourth consecutive losing season.

Up Next

LSU: Hosts Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Florida: Hosts Ole Miss in its home finale next Saturday.

