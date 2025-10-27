Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had flight delay getting home from Toronto after World Series Game 2

LOS ANGELES — A flight delay caused Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to arrive late for the team's workout Sunday ahead of World Series Game 3.

Roberts said he reached Dodger Stadium at about 5 p.m.

“There was some delays. I don’t know if there was intent or not,” he said. “But, man, the international stuff was a bear. But we made it. We made it.”

Roberts said some of the delay was spent sitting on the tarmac.

Los Angeles used multiple planes for its traveling party, and pitcher Tyler Glasnow said his flight was not delayed.,

Toronto left following Saturday night's game at Rogers Centre and arrived at its Los Angeles hotel at about 4 a.m. Sunday. The Dodgers' 5-1 win, which tied the Series at one game apiece, ended at 10:45 p.m. EDT (7:45 p.m. PDT) and took 2 hours, 36 minutes, the fastest in the Series since the 2017 opener.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for the first World Series complete game since 2015.

The Series resumes Monday.

