Dodgers' no-hit bid falls short in 9th but rally for 3-1 win over Rockies

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen combined to pitch eight innings of no-hit ball before Tanner Scott gave up Colorado's first hit in the ninth and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-1 victory Monday night.

Glasnow struck out 11 and walked two on 105 pitches — one off his season high — 65 for strikes over seven innings in his first career start against Colorado.

Blake Treinen followed with a 1-2-3 eighth. Scott came on in the ninth and promptly gave up a double to Ryan Ritter before retiring the next three batters to end the game.

The Dodgers remained a game ahead of second-place San Diego in the NL West race.

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a no-hitter broken up with two outs in the ninth inning at Baltimore on Saturday night, and the Orioles rallied for a 4-3 win.

The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the seventh on Mookie Betts’ two-out, two-run single to center that scored Andy Pages, who was hit by a pitch, and Shohei Ohtani, who doubled with two outs.

The Rockies led 1-0 on Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Beck, who walked leading off the second. The Dodgers tied it 1-1 on Freddie Freeman’s RBI double off reliever Juan Meija in the bottom of the sixth.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday at Baltimore due to back tightness, although exams showed no issue. The right-hander has not won since his first start of the season on March 31 against Atlanta.

Through 14 starts coming in, Glasnow is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA, recording 81 strikeouts against 32 walks. His .181 opponents’ batting average leads all NL starters, while his 10.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranks sixth. He’s had 10 no-decisions.

The Rockies have lost 10 of 12.

Key moment

Scott got his 21st save but not before blowing what could have been the Dodgers' 24th no-hitter in franchise history. Their last one was a combined effort against the Padres in Mexico in 2018.

Key stat

The Rockies' 104th loss set a franchise record. It's the third straight season they've had 100 or more defeats.

Up next

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-12, 6.19 ERA) starts Tuesday against Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (5-3, 3.59).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.