Dodgers pitchers' record-tying streak of 33 straight scoreless innings in playoffs ends in NLCS

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers' streak of scoreless innings in the playoffs has ended.

Ryan Brasier gave up a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets in the first inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

Lindor connected on a 2-2 pitch to right field, a 395-foot shot that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers went with a bullpen game on Monday. Brasier was the first of multiple relievers who were set to pitch.

Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings in a 9-0 rout of the New York Mets on Sunday night in the NLCS. Jack Flaherty combined with relievers Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius on a three-hitter.

The Dodgers had tied the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against Los Angeles.

