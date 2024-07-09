Dodgers place All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow on injured list with back tightness

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list with back tightness, retroactive to July 6.

The 30-year-old Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA in his first season with the Dodgers. He was acquired in a December trade with Tampa Bay and received a $136.5 million, five-year contract as part of the trade that brought him back to Southern California.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said ahead of Tuesday's game in Philadelphia that Glasnow's back flared up while he played catch over the weekend. Roberts said Glasnow should return at some point after the All-Star break.

Glasnow leads the major leagues with 143 strikeouts, and that total is the most before to the All-Star Game in Dodgers history since Clayton Kershaw fanned 159 batters in 2017. Glasnow's 11.81 strikeout per nine innings is second-best in baseball.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene w as named as an injury replacement to the NL All-Star team. Greene is 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA.

With a fastball that gets into the upper 90s, along with a nasty curveball and slider, Glasnow has one of baseball’s best pitching repertoires. But he has been hampered by injuries.

He had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He missed the beginning of last season with a strained left oblique, and then set career highs with 162 strikeouts, 120 innings and 21 starts.

The Dodgers had six All-Stars after Glasnow, catcher Will Smith, first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Teoscar Hernández and injured shortstop Mookie Betts joined starting DH Shohei Ohtani on the NL roster.

The Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

