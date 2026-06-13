Dodgers' Yamamoto has a perfect game through 6 innings against the White Sox

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a perfect game after six innings against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Yamamoto has six strikeouts. He has thrown 72 pitches, 51 for strikes.

The Dodgers had a 5-0 lead going into the seventh.

Chase Meidroth had the best chance for a hit for the White Sox. He had a liner hook just foul before he struck out swinging for the final out of the fifth.

There was a short delay before the bottom of the sixth while the grounds crew worked on the area around the pitching rubber on the mound. But Yamamoto had no issues when the game resumed, striking out Jacob Gonzalez on a full-count cutter before Tristan Peters bounced to first and Edgar Quero fouled out to left.

The 27-year-old Yamamoto is in his third season with Los Angeles. He was the World Series MVP last year, helping the Dodgers win their second consecutive championship.

Yamamoto is in the middle of a sharp stretch for the NL West leaders. He was 3-1 with a sparking 0.99 ERA in his last four starts coming into the day.

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