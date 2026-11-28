SAN ANTONIO — Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers was shoved by a fan after throwing his wristband toward the seats as he left the court following a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic tossed the wristband toward a woman as he walked past, took a few more steps, then stopped abruptly. He turned around, returned to the spot where he threw the souvenir and a man handed Doncic the wristband — then pushed him in the left shoulder.

Security intervened almost immediately, a few words were exchanged and Doncic headed to the locker room not long afterward.

“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game,” Doncic told reporters. “And then I heard she or he didn’t want it. So, I went back to grab it and he just pushed me and then I gave it to somebody else.”

The NBA typically looks at incidents between fans and players, though there was no indication Saturday that any probe has been opened.

The Spurs won the game 99-96 to advance to the NBA Cup knockout round.

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