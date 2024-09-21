Sports

Dubois retains IBF heavyweight title with 5th-round knockout of Joshua

Britain Boxing Joshua Dubois Daniel Dubois, right, knocks down Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday Sept. 21, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) (Bradley Collyer/AP)

LONDON — (AP) — Daniel Dubois retained the IBF heavyweight title by knocking out former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in a dominant first defense of his belt on Saturday.

Joshua had already been floored in the first and third rounds before falling face first after a straight right hand by Dubois. The referee waved off the fight.

The bout took place in front of a record post-war boxing crowd in Britain of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois became IBF champion after the belt was vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in June, and this was his first title defense.

By completing his mission to legitimize his status as a heavyweight titleholder, Dubois has put himself in position to potentially fight the winner of the rematch between WBA, WBC and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

