Eagles' defense shines in Super Bowl rematch as Philly beats the Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley had touchdown runs, and Andrew Mukuba came up with a big fourth-quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes, helping the Eagles to a 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of a Super Bowl that Philadelphia won in a rout.

Hurts threw for just 101 yards and Barkley was held to 88 rushing, but the Eagles (2-0) defense stepped up, carrying them to their seventh straight win and 17th in a span of 18 games. They held Chiefs to 294 yards, stopped them once on fourth down and came away with the only turnover at a pivotal point in the game.

The Eagles have now won three in a row over Kansas City. The Chiefs had won the four matchups before that.

Mahomes had just 187 yards passing, once again struggling to find open playmakers without suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice and injured teammate Xavier Worthy. Mahomes did have 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground, but the two-time MVP didn't get much help from anyone else as the Chiefs fell to 0-2 for the first time since the 2014 season.

That was coach Andy Reid's second season in Kansas City and the most recent season it failed to make the playoffs.

Unlike the Super Bowl in February, when the Eagles raced to a 24-0 halftime lead and added on in the third quarter, the Chiefs came out with some semblance of life on Sunday after a lackluster season-opening loss to the Chargers in Brazil.

Barkley struck first with a 13-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, but Harrison Butker atoned for an earlier miss with a field goal for Kansas City. The Chiefs quickly got the ball back and Mahomes, with a sudden penchant for lowering his shoulder to deliver a blow, did that to a couple of defenders before scrambling 13 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Jake Elliott hit a 58-yarder before halftime to tie the game for Philadelphia. He added 51-yarder early in the third, after the Chiefs had eschewed their own “tush-push” and gave the ball to Kareem Hunt on fourth-and-1 — and he was promptly stuffed.

It remained 13-10 until the fourth quarter. After Hunt had converted on fourth-and-1 at the Philadelphia 13 to keep a Kansas City drive alive, Mahomes had a pass bounce off Travis Kelce's hands at the goal line and into those of Mukuba for a pick.

Ten plays and 59 yards later, Hurts pushed forward on fourth-and-goal for a touchdown that extended the lead to 20-10.

By the time Mahomes finally connected with Tyquan Thornton on a 49-yard touchdown heave with 3 minutes to go, most of a crowd that began lining up at the parking lot entrances Saturday night was filing for the exits. The Chiefs were unable to get the ensuing onside kick, and Philadelphia ran out the clock on their first home loss since Dec. 25, 2023.

It was the 11th time a Super Bowl rematch has taken place in the regular season. The champion has now won eight of them.

Injuries

Philadelphia: DT Jordan Davis limped off in the second half but returned to the game.

Kansas City: DE Mike Danna (hip) and CB Kristian Fulton (ankle) left in the first quarter and did not return.

Up next

The Eagles return home to play the Rams next Sunday.

The Chiefs visit the Giants on Sunday night.

