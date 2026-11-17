FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker's play-calling duties could be in question after owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the club was discussing changes to his role or responsibilities.

“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “But we are talking about those things.”

The 34-year-old Parker is a first-time defensive coordinator and the youngest to have that title in franchise history. The Cowboys just gave up their most-ever yards in a home game, allowing 584 in a 46-40 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

It's the second consecutive year Dallas has had one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Matt Eberflus was fired after the 2025 season, his only season as the defensive coordinator.

Jones' comments came a day after coach Brian Schottenheimer was noncommittal about any changes involving Parker, saying they were “taking a deep dive and looking at everything.” Schottenheimer was pressed on whether that meant a change in the play-calling role would happen.

“I’m not saying that,” said Schottenheimer, who offered firm support for Parker when criticism mounted earlier in the season. “I’m saying we’re still in the process of going through all the film and the evaluation of where we stand today.”

The Cowboys gave up touchdown catches of 74 and 66 yards to star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and a 70-yard TD on a reverse to Deebo Samuel. Dallas has allowed at least one touchdown of 50-plus yards in three consecutive games.

Jones referenced nearly 25 years ago when Sean Payton, now Denver's head coach, had play-calling duties taken away with the New York Giants before joining the Cowboys. Payton then had those duties stripped in Dallas as well.

The uncertainty surrounding Parker's role comes a month after the Cowboys hired Mike Pettine, a former NFL defensive coordinator and head coach, as a consultant. Parker and Pettine had worked together before in Green Bay.

Jones said changes could happen before the Cowboys (4-6) play Tennessee (1-8) at home Sunday.

“Some of the best coaches you’ll ever see have had their turn and had to take another run at it on play-calling,” Jones said. “You can (have) a little bit on a seasoned coach of, when you’re hot, you’re not, when you’re not, you’re not. It’s pretty hard to get specific as to when someone’s doing it right and when they’re not. We’ve got to address it, and we are addressing it.”

Parker was criticized over San Francisco's clinching touchdown for having 37-year-old edge rusher Von Miller trying to cover McCaffrey, who ran untouched most of the 66 yards for the score. Schottenheimer said Parker wanted that call back, but Miller showed support for his defensive coordinator in the locker room Monday.

“That had nothing to do with Christian Parker,” Miller said, adding he still believes he's one of the NFL's best edge rushers in pass coverage. “I had been coached on how to play that route. I’ve had examples of that route, went over that play in practice. I was more than prepared, but for some reason I didn’t make the play.”

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