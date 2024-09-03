Emma Navarro reaches her first major semifinal, beats Paula Badosa at the US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Emma Navarro rode a stunning turnaround right into her first Grand Slam semifinal, beating Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday to follow up her upset of defending champion Coco Gauff.

Trailing 5-1 in the second set and three points from having to go to a deciding third, Navarro won the next four points to stay alive, starting a stretch in which she captured 24 of the final 28 points of the match.

Navarro, the No. 13-seeded American who had never even won a match in the main draw of her home major before this year, advanced to face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen in Thursday's semis.

The 23-year-old Navarro, who ousted the No. 3-seeded Gauff on Sunday in the fourth round, ran through the first set in 29 minutes before the No. 26-seeded Badosa opened a 5-1 lead in the second.

But when Navarro broke the Spaniard in the next game, the player who leads the WTA Tour with 18 wins in three sets had a feeling she might not need to play one.

“I just felt like I might be able to win this in two sets,” Navarro said.

She did, taking six straight games with some help from Badosa, who said she was a “disaster” while dealing with the pressure of trying to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

“I never had the momentum in this match. I played four or five games OK. It was 5-1, but I never felt myself on the court,” Badosa said.

“I lost, I don’t know, 20 points almost in a row. It’s very weird for me because I’m quite a consistent player, so I wasn’t expecting that either.”

Two other Americans were hoping to earn semifinal spots on Tuesday. No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz followed Navarro onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 4 Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, with No. 20 Frances Tiafoe facing No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov at night.

Navarro also beat Gauff in the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the next round, a 6-2, 6-1 rout in less than an hour.

But the 2021 NCAA singles champion at Virginia was ready for this matchup between New York natives, jumping on Badosa to win the first three games, then seizing the opening Badosa gave her late.

“I think I’m at the point in my career where I’m not scared of any result,” Navarro said.

Navarro became the sixth player in the last 40 years to reach the U.S. Open semis without a previous main-draw victory in the tournament, a list that includes recent champions Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Emma Raducanu in 2021.

