England beats Sweden on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semifinals after dramatic comeback

ZURICH — (AP) — Defending champion England beat Sweden on penalties Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship after staging a remarkable late recovery from two goals down to draw 2-2.

The shootout featured some terrible penalties before England triumphed 3-2 with 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg missing the last one after Lucy Bronze had powerfully dispatched hers for the Lionesses.

England had been trailing almost from the start and was 2-0 down with 12 minutes remaining before goals from Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang took the match to extra time.

It is the first time in the history of the Women’s Euros that a team has fought back from two goals down in a knockout match.

England will face Italy in the semifinal in Geneva on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.