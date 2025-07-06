Sports

Euro 2025: Norway's Graham Hansen overcomes Finland with late goal in 2-1 win

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Euro 2025 Norway Finland Soccer Norway's Caroline Graham, left, celebrates with Ada Hegerberg after scoring her side's second goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
SION, Switzerland — (AP) — Norway did it again at the Women’s European Championship on Sunday with another 2-1 win, this time over impressive Finland after being outshined for much of the game.

Caroline Graham Hansen provided the class Norway often lacked, deciding the game in the 84th minute with a cross that turned into a shot ending in the Finland net off a post.

Norway’s Barcelona forward had forced an own-goal from Finland defender Eva Nyström in the third minute after excellent play on the right wing.

Oona Sevenius deservedly leveled for Finland in the 32nd, showing fine balance to direct a rising left-foot shot from 16 yards (meters).

Finland’s tidy play had impressed more than Norway’s more star-studded lineup for much of the game, just as Switzerland did in the first half of Norway’s opening 2-1 win four days earlier.

Norway now sits atop Group A with six points. Host Switzerland plays Iceland later Sunday in a clash of two teams which lost their opener at Euro 2025.

Norway will go to the quarterfinals as Group A winner if Iceland does not beat Switzerland.

