Everyone is in the toughest World Cup group. Just ask the coaches

WASHINGTON — If you listened to the words spoken after the World Cup draw by the various coaches who were at the Kennedy Center on Friday, it would seem impossible for any of them to win next year's tournament.

Everyone got thrown into the toughest group — or the "Group of Death," in soccer parlance.

Everyone was burdened with talented foes for their first three matches — even if a half-dozen participants are yet to be determined and the expanded field means some lesser-quality teams will get in.

And everyone needs to avoid overlooking any other team and be ready for whatever is to come during the tournament from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico during the largest World Cup yet, the first with 48 countries participating (there were 32 last time).

“We need to respect all of the opponents. It's always going to be difficult,” said U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose squad is in Group D and starts off against Paraguay on June 12, then also will face Australia and a still-undetermined playoff qualifier.

“My message to the players is: We need to compete better than Paraguay; that is going to be difficult. Australia is going to be difficult,” Pochettino said. “And the team that is going to join us is going to be difficult.”

Hmmm. Sense a theme?

There is some version of what is often referred to as “coach speak” under nearly every circumstance and in nearly every sport. Just pay attention to what the men in charge of NFL clubs say day after day during that sport's season.

It's the classic playbook: Build up opponents. Don't let your players get complacent. Don't let your fans — or the people who hired you and can fire you — think success is guaranteed.

Didier Deschamps, a player on France's championship team in 1998 and the coach of its title winners in 2018 and runners-up to Argentina in 2022, sounded as worried as anyone else.

Doesn't matter that the French are considered one of the favorites — not merely to get out of the round-robin stage but also to once more appear in the final.

“We know this is a very tough group," Deschamps said Friday. “We cannot rest.”

His country was dropped into Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and a playoff team (those won't all be set until March).

A little later, Norway's coach, Ståle Solbakken, for his part, praised the French team as “maybe the strongest in Europe,” and in the next breath — as though perhaps worried someone from another nation might take offense — pointed out: “But there’s two other teams in the group.”

One of which won't even be known for another three months.

Luis de la Fuente, who led Spain to the 2024 European Championship, finds his team among the World Cup favorites but insisted there is parity in the sport these days.

Spain's Group H includes Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

“People think there are easy groups, but it is a very similar level,” the coach said. “This will be a historic World Cup, because there’s an exceptional level all-round. These games force you to play at your best.”

Players can be just as liable to these sorts of pronouncements.

U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams, speaking to reporters on a video call Friday, said it plainly: "There's no easy game in the World Cup."

And then he pointed out that during the last World Cup, when the Americans were eliminated in the round of 16, their two hardest games came “against two of the lesser opponents.”

