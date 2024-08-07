Everything Simone Biles did at the Paris Olympics was amplified. She thrived in the spotlight

PARIS — (AP) — Every single thing Simone Biles has done at the Paris Olympics has been spotlighted: four medals, an online feud with a former teammate and a social media post that appeared to take a swipe at presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Her TikToks regularly draw millions of views — 14.4 million have watched her "Get Ready with Me" makeup application before the all-around finals — and her revelation that she'd gotten Botox for her 27th birthday made headlines. She also had a clap back at trolls who criticized her husband for wearing one of her gold medals: "like y'all are so (expletive) miserable. leave us alone," she wrote.

When she bowed in a show of sportsmanship to rival Rebeca Andrade, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey branded it disgusting and was overwhelmingly roasted on the internet.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time and America's golden girl. She uses her platform to normalize discussions about mental health and opened the topic to widespread conversation at the Tokyo Games when she pulled out of some events over concern about her headspace. Last week, she revealed she had therapy sessions the morning of some Paris events.

Biles has a unique ability to retain her staying power beyond Olympic cycles, in part because of her remarkable career achievements. But it is also her authenticity that has made her relatable, inspirational and liked by millions around the world.

“Part of it is indeed the talent. But part of it is the story,” said Mark Conrad, a Fordham University professor of law and ethics and director of the Sports Business Initiative, Gabelli School of Business.

"She was taken from a foster care situation and adopted by her grandparents, she didn't come from privilege," Conrad continued. "I think people really admire her personality, her toughness and ability. And, more than anything, how she came back from what happened in Tokyo was extremely inspirational."

Impervious despite enormous pressure

Biles in Tokyo three years ago developed "The Twisties," which is a sudden loss of air awareness during a routine. For her own safety, she pulled out of several events and started a dialogue on the mental health struggles of elite athletes.

She was widely supported in doing so, but a recent clip re-emerged of JD Vance, Trump's selection for vice president on the Republican ticket, criticizing the praise Biles received.

“I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments,” Vance, who was running for the Senate, said at the time.

If Biles was stung by the attacks, she never let on, and her willingness to share her life on social media indicates she really doesn't care what people think about her or her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

She's shown an ability to withstand every setback despite the pressures of constant scrutiny, said John Baick, a professor of history at Western New England University.

“Considering what she went through in Tokyo, when people attacked her not only as weak, but as a traitor, and there were racial overtones to those attacks, she had seemed to be someone who kept a lot of her personal opinions personal,” Baick said. "But since Tokyo, she has been very cognizant of her place as an American, as an African American, as an African American woman — these multiple identities and what she is allowed to be.

“I think she is on a balance beam every minute of every day,” he continued. “It must take an enormous amount of pressure. For her it is 24/7, it is not just a couple of seconds when we are watching what she does.”

Turning eyeballs into influence

Statistics show just how bright the spotlight is on Biles. Tracking firm Tagger by Sprout Social found that her TikTok showing Team USA's gold medals from team competition is her most highly engaged post to date with nearly 50 million views and a media value of $12.88 million.

NBC, the official broadcast partner of the Olympics, also benefits from Biles. It said the day the United States won gold in team competition, it posted a total audience delivery of 34.7 million viewers across all NBC platforms. That nearly doubled the same day of competition for the Tokyo Olympics, the network said.

Her reach is so great that on Tuesday, former teammate MyKayla Skinner posted a video begging Biles to call off the dogs because of death threats she was receiving over their feud.

Biles makes a political turn. Will she keep going?

So perhaps Biles was feeling liberated when she seemed to enter the fray of the U.S. presidential race last week with what appeared to be a clap back at Trump's comment about "Black jobs."

“I love my black job,” Biles posted on social media in response to a post from singer Ricky Davila, who had said: “Iconic photo of the GOAT mastering her black job and collecting Gold Medals.” (Biles wore a diamond encrusted goat pendant around her neck during competition.)

Biles' post came hours after she held off Andrade of Brazil to win the all-around final, and it was reposted by LeBron James, among 150,000 others.

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, argued during his June debate with Democratic President Joe Biden that migrants are taking "Black jobs" and "Hispanic jobs" from Americans. Trump's critics called it a racist and insulting attempt to expand his appeal beyond his white conservative base.

Biles had never before waded into the political landscape and it is unclear if she will once the Olympics are over. And, there's no telling if Biles will make a presidential endorsement or what currency it might carry.

While she may not change the minds of any decided voters, a Biles endorsement could encourage some who might not have planned to vote to head to the polls. It's possible her post-Paris life could consist of fundraising or campaigning.

T. Bettina Cornwell, the Philip H. Knight Chair at the University of Oregon and head of the department of marketing, believes Biles can have some sway should she choose to publicly back a candidate.

“Presidential endorsements by respected public personalities carry weight, no matter their area of expertise. Voters look at people living respected lives, doing their best, and doing the right things for community and society,” Cornwell said. “Hearing their voices matter. If Simone Biles gave a presidential endorsement, it would have currency.”

