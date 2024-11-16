Ewers' two touchdowns, Texas' defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Texas' defense clamped down on Arkansas' final two possessions to help the Longhorns win 20-10 on Saturday.

Ewers' 1-yard pass to Matthew Golden ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that provided the Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP) with a two-score lead with 9:05 left. Ewers, who finished 20-of-32 passing, also connected with Golden for the game’s first touchdown.

Arkansas (5-5, 3-4) had an opportunity to take the lead on the possession before Texas stretched its lead early in the fourth quarter as the Razorbacks drove to the Texas 26. The Longhorns’ defense stiffened and Arkansas settled for a 44-yard field goal from Matthew Shipley to trim Texas’ lead to 13-10.

Texas ostensibly sealed its win on Arkansas’ next possession. Taylen Green completed a pass to CJ Brown at the Texas 40, but Brown fumbled and Michael Taaffe recovered for the Longhorns. Ewers converted a fourth-and-1 with two minutes left, allowing Texas to run out the clock.

Arkansas entered the game ranked fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense, averaging 484 yards per game. The Razorbacks punted on six of their first seven possessions and were intercepted on the other and ultimately finished with just 231 yards.

Green finished 17-of-25 passing for 149 yards with an interception. Ja’Quinden Jackson, in his first game since Oct. 19 because of an ankle injury, ran for 56 yards on 11 carries and scored Arkansas’ lone touchdown in the third quarter.

Big Picture

Arkansas: The Razorbacks dropped their second game in a row and remain one win short of bowl-eligibility with two games left.

Texas: The Longhorns hardly impressed offensively, but they did enough to get a road win against a traditional rival.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

Texas hoss Kentucky next Saturday.

