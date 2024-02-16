Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson players get stuck in elevator before the game and later beat LIU 84-82 in OT

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ansley Almonor had 19 points and nine rebounds, Terrence Brown added 17 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Long Island University 84-82 in overtime on Thursday night after the Knights were stuck in an elevator before the game.

The FDU players were rescued from an elevator — that takes players from the locker room to the court — by New York City firefighters at Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn.

The game was delayed by about 15 minutes — and it was extended after LIU's Tana Kopa forced overtime by tying it at 79-all with 33 seconds left. Heru Bligen made FDU's only field goal in overtime, with 4:30 remaining and Kopa's half-court heave at the buzzer rimmed out.

Bligen finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for FDU (12-14, 6-5 Northeast Conference).

Kopa scored 18 points and Nikola Djapa added 16 points and 10 rebounds for LIU (6-18, 5-7).

