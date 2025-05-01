Sports

Fan falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Cubs-Pirates game

Cubs Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, left, and bench coach Don Kelly stand in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — A fan fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel. The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes, then was removed from the field on a cart.

Players from both teams could be seen praying and McCutchen held a cross that hung from his neck while the fan was taken off the field.

