TURIN, Italy — Arthur Fils claimed his first win at the ATP Finals by rallying past fellow debutant Rafael Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Now Fils needs another solid result against top-ranked Alexander Zverev in his final group match to advance to the semifinals.

Jodar, meanwhile, is on the verge of being eliminated after two defeats.

Jodar appeared to be struggling physically midway through the second set and was given medicine to mix into his water bottle during a medical timeout. He also downed a banana and then a gel and an energy bar during the next changeover.

“I felt that I couldn’t compete,” Jodar said. “Physically, I wasn’t at the level today, especially in the last two sets.

The 20-year-old Jodar is the first man to qualify for the year-end finals in the same season in which he made his tour-level debut. He has appeared fatigued recently.

Later, Zverev plays Ben Shelton in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.

Zverev can advance if he beats Shelton in straight sets, while Shelton can secure a semifinal spot with a victory of any kind.

Fils aims to play fewer tournaments

The 22-year-old Fils is the first Frenchman to compete at the Finals since Gael Monfils a decade ago.

Fils didn’t start his season until February after an eight-month layoff due to a back injury and then also missed the French Open. He is aiming to take better care of his body in 2027.

“The goal," Fils said, “is to play as less as possible and to go as deep as possible because of my body.”

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