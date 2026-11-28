The sorting out of matchups for next week's conference championship games concludes Saturday with multiple scenarios at play in the Big Ten and three of the Group of Six leagues.

No. 5 Texas won 16-6 at Texas A&M on Friday night to lock up a spot in the Southeastern Conference game opposite No. 1 Georgia. No. 9 Texas Tech clinched its spot against No. 2 Utah in the Big 12 game with its 48-27 win over TCU on Thursday. The Atlantic Coast Conference game between Wake Forest against Miami was set last week.

Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and UCLA remain alive for the two spots in the Big Ten game after the No. 13 Hawkeyes hammered Nebraska 31-7 on Friday.

Three Group of Six matchups are set: Jacksonville State at Liberty in Conference USA; Buffalo vs. Toledo in the Mid-American; and San Diego State at Boise State in the Pac-12.

UTSA beat Tulsa 28-22 to clinch a spot in the American Conference against one of the seven teams still mathematically alive; North Texas and East Carolina have the least complicated paths. Louisiana Tech has clinched a bid in the Sun Belt opposite Georgia Southern or James Madison. New Mexico beat Air Force 42-19 on Friday and will host the Mountain West game against North Dakota State, UNLV or Wyoming.

Michigan-Ohio State kicks off the day

The stakes aren't as high as usual for The Game, but the fervor among the fan bases remains the same. Heisman Trophy front-runner Jeremiah Smith has a chance to pad his stats in what likely will be his final appearance at Ohio Stadium.

No. 3 Notre Dame is a heavy road favorite against Syracuse, No. 4 Miami hosts Boston College for its final tuneup ahead of the ACC title game and No. 18 Louisville takes a six-game winning streak into its game at Kentucky.

USC-UCLA tops midafternoon slate

No. 10 UCLA would clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win over No. 15 Southern California at the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, injured late in the Bruins' triple-overtime loss at Michigan last week, was listed as questionable on Friday's availability report. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava, who struggled while playing the Bruins' last six snaps against Michigan, would start if Dieffenbach can't go.

No. 19 Oklahoma will try to finish a strong last month of the regular season when it visits No. 24 Missouri.

South Carolina visits Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl with coaches Shane Beamer of the Gamecocks and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers under heavy scrutiny. The teams have split the last four meetings.

No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech, which has allowed at least 34 points in seven games and might start third-string QB Graham Knowles because of injuries to Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson.

Duke and its ACC-leading defense host a No. 8 Wake Forest team averaging better than 500 yards and 44 points per game.

Iron Bowl is the night highlight

No. 6 Alabama is a 15-point favorite against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide have a lot riding on this game and will get Auburn's best shot. Alex Golesh already has taken a big pelt with a win over Georgia and enters his first Iron Bowl as Auburn's coach with seven wins, the program's most since 2019.

Washington goes to No. 14 Oregon, which has caught its second wind and won four straight to revive its playoff hopes. Arizona State visits No. 16 Arizona for the 100th Territorial Cup, with the Wildcats' Noah Fifita going for his seventh straight 300-yard passing game.

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