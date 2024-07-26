First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

PARIS — (AP) — A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said Friday.

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.

Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA, which oversees the games-time anti-doping program for the International Olympic Committee.

“This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity during the Olympic Games,” the agency said.

Sehen was due to compete in the men’s 81 kilogram class, starting Tuesday in the round of 32 against an opponent from Uzbekistan.

