Former Alabama tackle pleads guilty to defrauding investors using wigs to impersonate NFL players

ATLANTA — A former defensive tackle at the University of Alabama pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding investors of millions of dollars by putting on makeup and wigs to impersonate NFL players.

Luther Davis entered guilty pleas in federal court in Atlanta to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. CJ Evins, who was accused of executing the scheme with Davis, also pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Prosecutors say Davis wore disguises on multiple video calls with investors in 2024 to impersonate three different NFL players. He wore makeup and a wig once, a wig a second time and a do-rag-style head covering on a third call.

A court filing last month says none of the NFL players had authorized Davis and Evins to obtain loans. In addition to wearing disguises, prosecutors say Davis used fake driver’s licenses with photos of the players that could be found online.

The scheme brought in nearly $20 million from at least 13 fraudulent loans that Davis and Evins used to buy real estate, jewelry and cars, according to the complaint.

Davis was a national champion with the Crimson Tide in 2010.

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