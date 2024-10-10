Former England manager Gareth Southgate says he won't coach in the next year

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Former England coach Gareth Southgate said Thursday he will be taking a year away from a club or national team job, after speculation he could be a target for Manchester United.

“I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that,” Southgate said during an on-stage interview to an audience of hundreds of soccer officials at a European Club Association meeting.

Southgate stepped down from the England job in July, two days after losing in the final of the European Championship for the second straight tournament. England lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin, three years after losing the title match to Italy in a penalty shootout at its home Wembley Stadium in London.

His eight years in the job transformed England’s record and reputation in international soccer, also reaching a semifinal and quarterfinal at back-to-back World Cups.

Criticized by some fans for being too cautious, Southgate won praise for restoring his players' enjoyment of being with the national team, protecting them from criticism, and being a thoughtful commentator on social issues during a polarizing period in British society.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions,” Southgate said. “I’m fortunate that there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves.”

Southgate distanced himself even before Euro 2024 from speculation he could be a target for Man United, which has made a poor start to the season under coach Erik ten Hag.

