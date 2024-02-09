Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he directed the team to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots.

No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball.

Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

Eppler, 48, was the Mets general manager from November 2021 until he quit last Oct. 5, three days after owner Steven Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Eppler resigned the day MLB's investigation became public.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and former manager Buck Showalter also were not mentioned in the public findings of Manfred.

“The Mets have been informed of the conclusion of Major League Baseball’s investigation. With Billy Eppler’s resignation on October 5, 2023, and with David Stearns leading the Baseball Operations team, the Mets consider the matter closed and will have no further comment," the Mets said in a statement.

