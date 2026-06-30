France forward Kylian Mbappé scores his 17th and 18th World Cup goals, one back of Lionel Messi

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — France forward Kylian Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th goals at the World Cup on Tuesday, moving one behind Lionel Messi on the tournament's all-time list and tying him with the Argentina star in the race for the Golden Boot at this year's tournament with six apiece.

The 27-year-old Mbappé's first goal against Sweden at MetLife Stadium broke a tie with Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo for the most goals in the knockout stage of the World Cup. His second, in the 74th minute, gave him 10 to add to his record.

Each goal was highlight-reel caliber. In the 45th minute, Mbappé engaged in a give-and-go with Ousmane Dembélé, crossed over Viktor Gyökeres and fired his shot past goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström. In the 74th, he finished off a feed from Michael Olise to put France up 3-0.

Celebrating the first goal, Mbappé ran immediately to coach Didier Deschamps after scoring. This was Deschamps' first game back on the sideline after missing the group stage finale to fly back to Europe for his mother's funeral.

With 18 goals in 18 World Cup games, Mbappé has scored at an even faster clip than Messi, who has played in 29 games at the tournament. Mbappé was substituted in the 85th minute against Sweden.

France outshot Sweden 15-3 in the first half, dominating in the searing heat. That effort also included Mbappé banging a shot off the left post and even beginning to celebrate before watching it bounce back.

It was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), sunny and humid at the 5 p.m. kickoff with poor air quality. During the first half hydration break, Lucas Digne let himself be doused by a sprinkler.

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AP Sports Writer Ron Blum contributed to this report.

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