GENEVA — FIFA president Gianni Infantino is officially facing two election opponents trying to end his 11 years in office.

Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan met the midnight deadline overnight in Zurich to file entry papers with nomination letters from five member federations, FIFA confirmed on Thursday.

The vote by FIFA's 211 member federations is on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco.

Infantino's critics led by UEFA have been trying to replace him since his secretive plan to sell stakes in World Cup profits to private investors was revealed in July. He dropped the project amid a fierce backlash.

“(T)he candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidate,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA has set a Feb. 18 deadline for its three-member election panel to tell the 211 members which candidates are approved to go on the ballot paper.

Candidates must pass an eligibility and integrity check by the panel, whose rulings can later be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Infantino seeks to stay in office beyond statutory limit

Infantino seeks a fourth term through 2031, which would add up to 15 years in office even though FIFA statutes limit presidents to three full terms.

FIFA's in-house legal advice in 2022 was that Infantino's first term from 2016-19 did not count against the limit because he was finishing the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who resigned in 2015 in fallout from a corruption crisis.

Infantino's eligibility to a get a fourth election win is a potential legal path to remove him from the ballot.

He also faces being summoned to a hearing at the U.S. Congress early next year. The ranking Democrat member on the House judiciary committee, Jamie Raskin, wrote to Infantino in July two days before the private equity plan with investor Joshua Kushner was revealed by British daily The Times.

Raskin and UEFA have highlighted Infantino's close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, including creating a peace prize and FIFA's decision not to enforce a mandatory one-game ban on United States forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.

Infantino starts favorite with voters

Most of FIFA's 211 members outside Europe seem content to continue with Infantino, who has steered millions of dollars toward federations and promises $25 million more to each through 2030.

FIFA raised its cash reserves above $5 billion after a lucrative men's World Cup this year in North America, extending Infantino's drive during his presidency to create and expand the world soccer body's competitions.

FIFA expansionism is typically viewed in Europe as a sporting and commercial threat in a congested global soccer calendar to domestic and continental events there.

Ramon Vega fails to file a candidacy

The FIFA candidate list on Thursday again excluded Ramon Vega, the former Switzerland and Tottenham defender who has tried consistently since 2015 to enter a presidential election contest.

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