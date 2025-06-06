Sports

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz reaches final after Lorenzo Musetti retires with injury in fourth set

By JEROME PUGMIRE
French Open Tennis Italy's Lorenzo Musetti receives medical assistance during a break at the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
By JEROME PUGMIRE

PARIS — (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open final on Friday after Lorenzo Musetti retired from their semifinal early in the fourth set.

Alcaraz was leading 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0 when the eighth-seeded Italian had to stop playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Musetti had treatment on the inside of his left thigh after the end of the third set.

Alcaraz, who is seeded second, goes for his second French Open title and fifth major overall against either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final.

They were playing their semifinal later Friday. ___

