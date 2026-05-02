George Springer leaves Blue Jays game after being hit by pitch again on left foot

MINNEAPOLIS — Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Saturday’s game against Minnesota in the third inning after being hit by a pitch on the left foot.

This comes four days after the the four-time All-Star came off the 10-day injured after fouling off a pitch and breaking his left big toe on April 11 in another game against the Twins.

Springer was hit by an 88 mph slider from Connor Prielipp on Saturday and immediately went to the ground in pain. After being tended to by a couple of trainers for a few minutes, Springer gingerly walked off the field and was replaced by Jesús Sánchez.

In his sixth season with Toronto, the 36-year-old Springer is hitting .212 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 66 at-bats across 18 games.

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays.

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