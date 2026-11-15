Georgia marks return to No. 1 by routing Missouri 48-21 behind Frazier and Stockton

ATHENS, Ga. — This time, Georgia will be spending more than one week at No. 1.

Nate Frazier ran for three touchdowns, Gunner Stockton accounted for a pair of scores and the Bulldogs marked their return to the top spot by racing to a 31-point lead in the first half on the way to a 48-21 victory over Missouri on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) scored on their first five possessions in another dominant win, ensuring a longer stay at No. 1 this time around.

Of course, they've got bigger goals in mind than just the rankings.

“We've done a lot of good things in November,” coach Kirby Smart said. “But this team will be measured by November and the months afterward.”

A month ago, Georgia moved to the lead of the rankings for the first time this season — and promptly took a shocking home loss to unranked Auburn.

No such issues this time with another set of Tigers (6-4, 3-4, No. 22 CFP).

Frazier scored on three short runs and finished with 72 yards on 14 carries. Stockton was 18 of 24 for 252 yards and a TD, with a rushing score for good measure. The Georgia defense dominated until garbage time, holding the Tigers to 286 total yards.

The tone was set on the very first play from scrimmage. Austin Simmons was picked off by Georgia's Raylen Wilson, who returned his first career interception 30 yards to the Missouri 7. Two snaps later, Frazier ran it in from the 4 to give the Bulldogs the lead just 1:01 into the game.

“When you get a turnover early, you can get some momentum,” Smart said.

It only got worse for Mizzou.

Stockton scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, Frazier capped an 87-yard drive with a 3-yard TD, Peyton Woodring booted a 41-yard field goal and Stockton capped the barrage with a 12-yard scoring pass to Isiah Canion just past the midway point of the second quarter.

By halftime, with Georgia holding a 31-7 lead, thousands of red-clad fans in the crowd of more than 92,000 were already headed for the Sanford Stadium exits, content that the Bulldogs had this one all wrapped up.

“After that (interception), it kind of snowballed on us,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “If we saw that coming, we wouldn't have started with a pass.”

Simmons threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but most of his production only made the final score a bit more respectable.

The takeaway

Missouri: The Tigers have dropped three of four during a brutal run, putting a once-promising season into salvage mode. Losses to Ole Miss, Texas and Georgia have shown Missouri is still not ready to compete with SEC's elite programs. Even though the Tigers weren't affected by the national air-travel shutdown the previous day, it was hard to tell from the way they sleepwalked through the first half.

Georgia: That stunning loss to Auburn seemed to be just what the Bulldogs needed to put their season into overdrive. They have romped to three straight victories since then, blowing out Florida, Ole Miss and now Mizzou by a combined score of 117-36. They look very much like a team that could head into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed, with a strong shot at their third national title in six years.

Big-play Bulldogs

Georgia showed off myriad offensive weapons, with seven players accounting for plays that gained at least 15 yards.

Craig Dandridge Jr. hauled in a 26-yard pass and ripped off a 22-yard run. Frazier had a 17-yard run and a 15-yard reception. Talyn Taylor had receptions of 29 and 24 yards. Dwight Phillips Jr. broke free on a 29-yard run. Canion had a 33-yard grab that set up his TD catch. Lawson Luckie pulled down a 26-yard reception. Jaden Reddell chipped in with a 22-yard catch.

In another sign of Georgia’s depth, running back Chauncey Bowens returned after missing four games with a foot injury. He scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“He tried to come back, tried to come back, and couldn't,” Smart said. “Tonight he came out of the brace and played with confidence. I'm proud of him.”

Missouri runners fizzle

Jamal Roberts came in as the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,071 yards, averaging 119 yards per game. He was largely ineffective against the Bulldogs, averaging 3.3 yards on 19 carries to finish with 62 yards.

Ahmad Hardy continued in a limited role after recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during the offseason. He had seven carries for 33 yards.

Up next

Missouri: Hosts No. 13 Kentucky next Saturday.

Georgia: At No. 20 South Carolina next Saturday looking to clinch the outright league championship and a spot in the SEC's final title game on Dec. 5.

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