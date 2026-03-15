Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks' victory over Pacers after landing awkwardly on dunk

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo left Milwaukee's game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday after landing awkwardly as he completed a dunk late in the third quarter of the Bucks' 134-123 victory.

Antetokounmpo briefly remained in the game and dunked again on Milwaukee’s next possession. He got fouled the possession after that and attempted a pair of free throws before heading to the locker room.

He didn’t play the rest of the way. Antetokounmpo ended up with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes.

“My guess is he hyperextended his knee, but I’m guessing,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

Antetokounmpo said he wasn’t planning on getting imaging. The two-time MVP said he believed he could have finished the game but chose to follow the advice of the Bucks’ training staff.

“I’m just going to go back home, sleep, see how I feel tomorrow, try to lift some weights,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I have a little bit of discomfort, then I’ll go from there. As of now, I’m not really bothered.”

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo has missed a career-high 31 games this season. He's had two extended absences because of strains in his right calf. He sat out the Bucks' 122-99 loss at Atlanta on Saturday because of a sprained left ankle.

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